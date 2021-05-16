COVID-19 in Sask.: 167 new cases, one death to report Sunday

Saskatchewan is reporting 167 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the known active case count to 2,082.

One person in their 80s has died in the Saskatoon zone.

There are 137 people in hospital in the province, with 24 people in intensive care.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far northwest, six.

Far northeast, one.

Northwest, 20.

North central, 16.

Saskatoon, 54.

Central west, one.

Central east, six.

Regina, 29.

Southwest, three.

South central, 11.

Southeast, 14.

Six new cases are pending residence information. One case with pending residence information was assigned to the Saskatoon zone.

Beginning Monday, restaurants in Regina can open in accordance with restaurant restrictions across the province.

Vaccine eligibility is now down to people aged 20 and up, and remains 18 and up in the northern district. Seventy-four per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the last day, 18,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given — a daily record, according to the government. It said in a release that it's mostly due to the ability to have pharmacies delivering vaccine.