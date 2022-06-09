COVID-19 hospitalizations drop, 10 deaths reported Thursday

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Saskatchewan, according to numbers provided Thursday by the province.

As of Wednesday, 187 people with the disease were in hospital, 45 fewer than a week earlier. The total number of adults in intensive care with COVID-19 rose to 10 patients from six last week.

Of the reported 187 cases in hospital, 56 patients were receiving health care due to a COVID-19-related illness, 118 were incidental cases, and 13 have not yet been determined, according to the province's update.

Thursday's report also showed 10 newly-reported COVID-19 deaths in the province — half of them in Regina — for the week of May 29 to June 4.

Of the newly reported deaths, three occurred earlier, between March 27 and May 26, but were reported this week, according to the province.

Fewer people were turning up in emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms during the reporting period ending June 4, with 22.3 out of every 1,000 patients showing symptoms. The previous six-week average was 30.9 per 1,000 visits.

While the rate of very young patients aged 1 to 4 with COVID-19-like illness per 1,000 emergency department visits dropped to 41 from 69, the rate for kids aged 5 to 19 climbed to 34.5 from 24.2 out of every 1,000 people in that age group visiting emergency rooms in Saskatchewan.

On Thursday the province also reported eight COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and personal care homes for the week of May 29 to June 4.

Overall, in the past six weeks, 34 outbreaks happened in long-term care facilities, nine in personal care homes and 12 in group homes.