COVID-19 in Sask: No new cases, 12 recoveries Sunday

Saskatchewan had no new known cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That leaves the total number of provincial cases steady at 650.

There are 16 active cases in the province: eight in the far north region, one in the north, two in Saskatoon, four in Regina and one in the south. There are no known active cases in the central regions.

One person is in hospital in intensive care.

12 more people were declared recovered Sunday, for a provincial total of 623 recoveries.