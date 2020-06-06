COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case in Far North region

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province, in the far north region. That brings the provincial total number of cases to 650.

Recoveries in Saskatchewan remain the same Saturday, at 611. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There are 28 active cases in the province.

Phase three of Saskatchewan's re-open plan is set to begin Monday. Anyone working outside their home or returning to work as part of the plan can get tested.