COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case, 3 recoveries reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday. It is in the far north region, which has seen outbreaks in several communities but is now down to 17 known active cases.

Three more people have recovered in the province, leaving the total number of known active cases at 27. A total of 611 people diagnosed in Saskatchewan have recovered from the virus.

One patient in intensive care in Saskatoon is the only person currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province.

Saskatchewan recently expanded its testing criteria. If you're being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, immunocompromised or a health care provider for an immunocompromised person, you can now get tested for COVID-19.