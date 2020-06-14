COVID-19 in Sask: One new case in Saskatoon, two in hospital

One new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, in Saskatoon, was announced Sunday.

That brings the provincial total up to 665, with 24 cases being considered active.

One patient is in inpatient care in the North region, while another is in intensive care in Saskatoon

No recoveries were announced Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 628.

A date for Phase 4 of Saskatchewan's reopen plan is expected sometime this week.

Phase 4.1, as referred by the premier, will include child and youth day camps, outdoor pools and spray parks and seasonal or recreational outdoor activities.

Phase 4.2 will allow for the opening of indoor pools, museums, libraries, indoor rinks, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls. This portion of the phase could include an increase on group limits to 30 people, indoors and out.