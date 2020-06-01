COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case Moday, new testing guidelines announced

Saskatchewan reported one new known case of COVID-19 Monday and it's in Regina.

The total number of known cases in the province sits at 646, the same as was reported Sunday. In a news release, the province said this is because there was a false positive.

Forty-seven cases are considered active in Saskatchewan. Six more people have recovered and four remain in hospital.

Testing criteria is expanding starting June 5. Right now, anyone working outside of their home or anyone going back to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan can get tested.

Starting on June 5, people being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, immunocompromised people and their health-care providers can get tested too.

"False negative results may occur early in the course of the infection, for example if someone was tested too soon after being exposed to COVID-19. Get tested again if symptoms develop," the province said.