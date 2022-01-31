COVID-19 in Sask.: Record number of people in hospital, 2 more deaths

A record-high 363 people are in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19 Monday, 42 of them in ICU.

Of the 363 patients, around 31 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Thirty-three of those ICU patients were admitted for COVID-19-related illnesses, and eight were incidental COVID-19 infections.

One child remains in PICU/NICU for COVID-19-related illness.

Two more deaths were also reported Monday, for a total of 992 COVID-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The province's test positivity was at 33 per cent Monday.

Known active cases in the province are at 12,208. That does not include people who tested positive on an at-home rapid test only or asymptomatic carriers.

As of Monday, 388 new people had a first dose and 1,043 were newly fully vaccinated.