COVID-19 in Sask: 238 new cases, 4 more deaths to report Sunday

Saskatchewan is reporting 238 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday. There are 223 new recoveries to report also.

There are 2,534 known active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 203 people in hospital and 31 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 241.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far North West (25).

Far North East (24).

North West (29).

North Central (19).

Saskatoon (82).

Central West (1).

Central East (8).

Regina (26).

South West (1).

South Central (1).

South East (10).

12 cases are pending residence information.

A note in the province's COVID-19 news release said the Ministry of Health's dashboard will be unavailable until Monday, as the ministry is updating data reporting systems.

In the coming weeks, Saskatchewan will be receiving fewer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines than they had planned for.

"Due to this development, some communities originally slated to receive first doses will see delays. Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive vaccine delivery next week for first dose administration to priority groups, but that will be rescheduled," the news release said.

120 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given Saturday in Saskatchewan. The total number of vaccines that have been given in the province is 35,359.