COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 new deaths, 340 in hospital

Saskatchewan recorded two deaths from COVID-19, one in a person aged 19 years or younger and another that was 80 years old or older.

As of Saturday, there are 340 people in hospital, two fewer than Friday. Of them, 304 are in general care while 36 people are in intensive care. The highest number of people in hospital over the length of the pandemic has been 356 on Oct. 6 — there were 76 people in ICU at that time.

The provincial government said on Saturday that about one third of the 340 patients in hospital care were not fully vaccinated. Nearly 79 per cent of the eligible population has received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

The province also reported 1,083 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 116,511, though that is likely an undercount due to limits placed on PCR testing.

There are now 12,553 confirmed active cases of the virus in the province, 132 fewer than Friday according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard. That number does not include cases confirmed by self-administered rapid tests.

There were 3,588 new COVID-19 PCR tests documented on Saturday, which means the test positivity rate, given the nearly 1,100 new cases, is 30.2 per cent.

Saskatchewan reported 2,132 new vaccine doses as well.

It counted 700 new first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as well as 1,432 second doses, or one dose of the Janssen vaccine which is all that's required to be considered fully vaccinated.

Premier Scott Moe posted on Twitter that he would soon be ending the proof of vaccination policy in Saskatchewan.

Today, trucker rallies are being held at many locations across the country, including on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and in various communities in Saskatchewan. Here is my message to Saskatchewan and Canadian truckers:

"In the not-too-distant future, our government will be ending our proof of negative test/proof of vaccination policy," he said in a statement.

Saskatchewan ranks third across Canadian provinces for deaths and active cases per capita as of Friday.

There are 83 deaths and 1,050 confirmed active cases per 100,000 people in the province. It also has the second highest number of new cases per capita over the past two weeks, 1,515 according to the Canadian government, behind Prince Edward Island.