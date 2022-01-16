COVID-19 in Sask.: Province reaches 100K confirmed cases, hospitalizations up by 12

Saskatchewan has surpassed a COVID-19 milestone, passing 100,000 total known cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic with 100,173 cases reported to date.

However, there are likely many more cases being unreported because of the provincial policy advising residents to forgo a PCR test if they're asymptomatic and test positive on a rapid antigen test.

The province also reported 12 new hospitalizations on Sunday, bringing the total to 162, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard. Of the total, 12 people are in intensive care, one more than was reported Saturday.

Provincial government officials said they would be tracking hospitalizations as a key indicator of COVID-19 in the province.

Saskatchewan recently began breaking down how hospitalized people contracted the virus. Of the 162, 65 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19 related illness, 55 are incidental COVID-19 infections and 30 haven't been determined.

In intensive care, seven are COVID-19 related illnesses and five are incidental infections.

The province did not record any deaths on Sunday.

There are now 11,465 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

However, active case counts have become inaccurate since the province changed its testing guidelines.

The province conducted 4,038 tests which, when measured against the 1,427 new confirmed cases, means there is a test positivity rate of 35.3 per cent.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases, 1,169, is the highest it's ever been in the pandemic and continues to trend upward.

Saskatchewan administered 2,145 new vaccine doses, bringing the total number to 1,831,682.

Of the new doses, 845 were first doses and 1,300 were second doses (unless it was a Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one dose).