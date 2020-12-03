Sask.'s new COVID-19 surge plan calls for 250 new hospital beds, forecasts up to 560 new cases a day

The latest hospital readiness plan from Saskatchewan health officials says the province needs another 250 beds, plus another 64 spaces for people requiring intensive care, to handle the surge in COVID-19 cases expected in the next two weeks.

Hospitals and contact tracing in particular need more people, Derek Miller, the Saskatchewan Health Authority's emergency operations centre lead, said during a news conference Thursday.

"The pressures on our system are intense," added the authority's CEO, Scott Livingstone. "We are pushing things to the limit."

The updated surge plan contemplates as many as 560 new cases of COVID-19 a day in the province by Dec. 15. On Thursday, 259 new cases were announced, just below the rolling seven-day average of 269.

Service slowdowns in areas such as surgeries are needed to create more capacity in the hospital system, though the clampdown on services will not be as severe as it was last spring, Miller said.

Up to 600 full-time health care workers will need to be moved around, according to the plan.

Livingstone said 600 new full-time health workers have already been added to the system in the last several months but that more are needed to handle the expected surge.

Livingstone said whether that surge ever manifests depends on individual people and the degree to which they follow public health guidelines.

"They control the dimmer switch," he said.

At this point, the health authority is not opening field hospitals considered in its original plan last spring, Livingstone said, but it is preparing teams should those hospitals be needed.