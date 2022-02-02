COVID-19 in Sask.: 4 deaths, record 372 hospitalizations

The COVID-19-related death toll continues to rise in Saskatchewan, with the province reporting four more deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of people who've died with the illness since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 997.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise, with a record-setting 372 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday.

Looking at the different regions, Saskatoon remains the hot spot, accounting for more than half of Saskatchewan's total in-patient hospitalizations.

There are currently 40 people with COVID-19 in ICU, up one from Tuesday.

Case numbers decline

With 611 new confirmed cases added Wednesday, the province is reporting a total of 10,354 known active cases. The numbers in both those categories are declining.

However, experts say that the actual case counts could be much higher than that because of the province's policy of only doing PCR tests for people with severe or worsening symptoms.

People who test positive on home tests only are not included.

Test positivity rate at 27%

About 27 per cent of those who took PCR tests yesterday tested positive.

A relatively low 972 people got vaccinated yesterday. On the same day two months ago, more than 5,000 people got their shots.

Here is the regional breakdown of new cases:

Far northwest, eight.

Far northeast, eight.

Northwest, 38.

North central, 38.

Northeast, 11.

Saskatoon, 219.

Central west, seven.

Central east, 46.

Regina, 106.

Southwest, 11.

South central, 28.

Southeast, 33.

There are 58 new cases that have pending residence information.