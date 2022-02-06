COVID-19 in Sask.: 13 fewer hospitalizations, last daily data report

Saskatchewan reported 13 fewer hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Sunday, dropping the total number of people in hospital to 332.

It's the third day in a row that hospitalizations have decreased since reaching a new record on Thursday.

The number of people in intensive care rose by one for a total of 31, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Sunday is also the last day Saskatchewan will post a daily update to the COVID-19 situation in the province. Beginning on Monday, COVID-19 data will be reported on Thursdays and will include laboratory-confirmed cases, deaths, tests, hospitalizations and vaccination information.

The province reported six more deaths on Sunday, for a total of 1,012. All of the deaths were in people 40 or older.

Saskatchewan posted 724 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 123,258. There are 9,223 known active cases in the province, 562 fewer than Saturday's report.

New and active case counts have been acknowledged as inaccurate after the province laid down initial eligibility restrictions. Saskatchewan announced further restrictions for access to PCR testing on Thursday which will take effect on Monday.

Another 828 people were added to the total number of vaccinations in the province: 227 were first doses and the remaining 601 were second doses (or one dose of the Janssen vaccine).

The province is nearing 900,000 people becoming fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, there were 899,829 people who had received either two doses of the vaccine, or one shot of the Janssen vaccine.