COVID-19 in Sask.: Six deaths, including a person in their 30s, and 183 new cases

Six people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, including one person in their 30s, marking the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

Five of the people who died were in their 80s; one from the North West, three in Regina and one in the South East zone.

The person in their 30s who died was from the North Central zone.

Another 183 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday while there were 279 recoveries — the largest one-day increase in recoveries since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases in the province is now 10,597 with 4,663 of those considered active.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (13), Far North East (10), North West (18), North Central (30), North East (five), Saskatoon (62), Central West (seven), Central East (four), Regina (25), South West (four), South Central (one) and South East (one) zones and three new cases have pending residence information.

Saskatchewan now has 406 active cases per 100,000. That is the second-highest in the country, behind only Alberta's 459 per 100,000.

By comparison Ontario's rate is 110 active cases per 100,000, while Nova Scotia's rate is nine per 100,000.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 144 people are in hospital — 117 people receiving inpatient care and 27 people in intensive care.

There have now been 66 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province. Yesterday, 2,359 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.