COVID-19 in Sask: Four new cases and 12 recoveries on Monday

Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday, one in each of the Saskatoon, central east, southwest and south central regions.

Three people remain in hospital in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care and two people are in intensive care. Twelve more people has recovered, which means there are now 34 active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported a total of 1,619 cases and 1,561 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Five of the 34 active cases are in communal living settings. As the number of active cases in communal living settings is now very low, the province says, it will no longer be reported separately unless the number of active cases in these settings rises above 20.

A total of 24 people with COVID-19 have died in the province since the pandemic began.

About half — or 826 — of the total number of cases have been through community contact.

On Sunday, 981 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province. To date, the province has performed 140,253 COVID‐19 tests.

Saskatchewan's per capita rate was 99,875 people tested per million population compared to the national average of 143,718 people tested per million population.

