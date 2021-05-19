COVID-19 in Sask.: 141 new cases reported, graduation ceremony rules updated

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That's below the current seven-day average of 180 new cases per day, or 14.7 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the province's latest update.

No new deaths from the illness were reported.

Saskatoon continues to lead the province in new cases with 38 more infections, compared to 19 in the northwest and 18 in Regina.

There are 134 infected patients in hospital, including 28 people in intensive care. One week ago, on May 12, there were 163 people in hospital, including 37 in ICU.

(Government of Saskatchewan )

Some public health measures enacted to help curb the spread of COVID-19 will be relaxed as of May 30, the province says. Outdoor gatherings in public spaces will be allowed up to 150 people, up from the current cap of 30.

Wednesday's update from officials included updated guidance on graduation ceremonies that will take place on or after May 30.

Outdoor graduations will be allowed up to 150 people including graduates and guests. Beyond that figure, teachers and school staff needed to host the event are also permitted to attend.

In Step 2 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan — for which a tentative date has yet to be announced — the 150-person cap will be extended to indoor graduation ceremonies.

More information on the guidelines can be found at: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-graduation