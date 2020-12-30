COVID-19 in Sask: Number of infected patients under intensive care remains at all-time high
Health officials will provide an update on the province's vaccination rollout plan at 3 p.m. CST
For the second day in a row, the number of Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients under intensive care remains at an all-time high for the province at 32.
Wednesday's update from health officials also reported three more deaths, bringing the province's total coronavirus death toll to 154. All three of the latest deaths were in Saskatoon: one person in their 30s, one in their 60s and one 80 or older.
The addition of 147 new known cases in the province was outweighed by another 378 recoveries, bringing Saskatchewan's current known cumulative caseload to 15,160.
Of those people, 151 are in hospital, including those in ICU.
The new cases were found in the following zones: far north west (four), far north east (25), north west (nine), north central (10), north east (five), Saskatoon (13), central east (seven), Regina (44), south west (two), south central (three) and south east (17).
The update said the province's seven-day average of daily new cases is 152, or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.
On Tuesday, 1,475 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province, down from 2,438 on Monday.
Outbreak at Regina care home stabilizing
The once-severe outbreak at the Parkside Extendicare private home in Regina — which at its worst had infected more than three-quarters of the home's original 200 inhabitants and has killed 36 residents so far — has stabilized further, according to the latest update to residents' families.
No new deaths and no new infections among residents were reported by Extendicare late Tuesday. The number of infected staff was down to 11.
Those numbers do not reflect the approximately 47 Parkside residents transferred elsewhere during the outbreak. CBC News has asked the Saskatchewan Health Authority for an update on those people.
CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.