COVID-19 in Sask: Number of infected patients under intensive care remains at all-time high

For the second day in a row, the number of Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients under intensive care remains at an all-time high for the province at 32.

Wednesday's update from health officials also reported three more deaths, bringing the province's total coronavirus death toll to 154. All three of the latest deaths were in Saskatoon: one person in their 30s, one in their 60s and one 80 or older.

The addition of 147 new known cases in the province was outweighed by another 378 recoveries, bringing Saskatchewan's current known cumulative caseload to 15,160.

Of those people, 151 are in hospital, including those in ICU.

The new cases were found in the following zones: far north west (four), far north east (25), north west (nine), north central (10), north east (five), Saskatoon (13), central east (seven), Regina (44), south west (two), south central (three) and south east (17).

The update said the province's seven-day average of daily new cases is 152, or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

On Tuesday, 1,475 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province, down from 2,438 on Monday.

Outbreak at Regina care home stabilizing

The once-severe outbreak at the Parkside Extendicare private home in Regina — which at its worst had infected more than three-quarters of the home's original 200 inhabitants and has killed 36 residents so far — has stabilized further, according to the latest update to residents' families.

No new deaths and no new infections among residents were reported by Extendicare late Tuesday. The number of infected staff was down to 11.

Those numbers do not reflect the approximately 47 Parkside residents transferred elsewhere during the outbreak. CBC News has asked the Saskatchewan Health Authority for an update on those people.

