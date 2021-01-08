COVID-19 in Sask: 2 weeks after Christmas, province reports 4th-highest bump in cases to date
For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan recorded more than 300 new cases of the illness, plus seven more deaths.
336 new infections were reported on Friday, plus seven more deaths
Two weeks after Christmas Day, Saskatchewan is reporting 336 new cases of COVID-19 — the province's fourth-highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic arrived in March.
Friday was also the second day in a row in which officials recorded more than 300 new cases, confirming epidemiologists' fears of a post-holiday bump, though the end of the two-week window after New Year's Eve is still to come.
Health officials also announced seven more deaths, bringing the pandemic's total death toll in the province to 184.
The deaths reported Friday were:
- One person aged 80 or over in the north central region.
- Four people from the Regina area, including one person in the 60-69 age group, two people in the 70-79 age group and one in the 80-plus age group.
- Two people people in the southeast zone: one in the 30-39 age group and one in the 80-plus age group.
The province's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 262, or 21.6 new cases per 100,000 people.
Just over 3,100 tests were processed on Thursday, up from 2,548 on Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.