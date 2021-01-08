COVID-19 in Sask: 2 weeks after Christmas, province reports 4th-highest bump in cases to date

Two weeks after Christmas Day, Saskatchewan is reporting 336 new cases of COVID-19 — the province's fourth-highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic arrived in March.

Friday was also the second day in a row in which officials recorded more than 300 new cases, confirming epidemiologists' fears of a post-holiday bump, though the end of the two-week window after New Year's Eve is still to come.

Health officials also announced seven more deaths, bringing the pandemic's total death toll in the province to 184.

The deaths reported Friday were:

One person aged 80 or over in the north central region.

Four people from the Regina area, including one person in the 60-69 age group, two people in the 70-79 age group and one in the 80-plus age group.

Two people people in the southeast zone: one in the 30-39 age group and one in the 80-plus age group.

The province's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 262, or 21.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Just over 3,100 tests were processed on Thursday, up from 2,548 on Wednesday.