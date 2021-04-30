COVID-19 in Sask: 4 new deaths, 264 new cases reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported 264 new known cases of COVID-19 Friday. That brings the current active case number up to 2,426.

Four deaths were also announced Friday. One person was in their 40s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

One hundred and seventy-three people are in hospital for COVID-19 in the province, with 37 in intensive care.

In most of the province, the vaccine booking system is now open to people age 40 and up. In the northern district, people 30 and older can now book.

Several drive-thru and walk-in clinics are opening across the province in the coming days. Addresses and hours of operation can be found here.

"Vaccines have been distributed to these locations to support a one-day clinic only; clinics may close early if supply is administered," the province said in a news release Friday.

"Eighty-one per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 60 have received their first dose. Sixty-one per cent of those 40-plus have received their first dose. Forty-one per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose."

Regina outbreaks

There have been 10 outbreaks declared in Regina since Tuesday.

Here's a look at where they are: