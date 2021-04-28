COVID-19 in Sask: Updated guidance on indoor dining, graduations, sports

The Saskatchewan government has updated its guidance for indoor dining, graduations, sports and performing arts.

The changes were outlined in a news release Wednesday.

For indoor dining, seating must provide at least two metres of physical distancing between patrons where there are physical barriers and three metres where there are not.

Physical barriers are not required on patios so long as different groups are seated two metres apart.

The full list of changes for graduations, sports and performing arts can be found here.

Current public health restrictions will remain in place until at least May 10, at which time they will be reviewed. Graduation restrictions will be reviewed May 17.

By the numbers

The province announced 213 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. That makes 2,443 known active cases in Saskatchewan.

Four new deaths were reported Wednesday. Three were in the Saskatoon zone — a person 40 to 49, a person 50 to 59 and a person 70 to 79 and — and one was a person 70 to 79 in the Regina zone.

There are 184 people in hospital for COVID-19 in the province, with 42 in intensive care.

Eighty per cent of Saskatchewan residents 60 or older have received their first dose, as have 40 per cent of people 18 and above, the province said.

The province lowered the age requirement for being able to get a vaccination Wednesday. Appointments are now available to anyone 42 and older provincewide, and anyone 30 and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, pharmacies and mobile.

The provincwide age requirement is set to be further lowered to 40 on Friday.