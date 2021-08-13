COVID-19 in Sask: Number of known active cases in the province highest since early June

Saskatchewan reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 25 more than were reported a day before.

Of the new cases Wednesday, 78 per cent were in unvaccinated people and another eight per cent were in partially vaccinated people.

The seven day average is now 122 cases per day, the highest daily average since June 4.

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan's test-positivity rate was the highest in Canada at 6.8 per cent, more than double the national average of three per cent.

Saskatoon had the most new cases Wednesday with 29, followed by the far northeast zone with 24.

There are now 1,066 known active cases, the most since June 7.

Saskatoon now has 240 known active cases, the north central zone has 146 and Regina has 55.

Eighty-two people are in hospital, with 15 of them in intensive care.

There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

There were 1,990 vaccines given since the previous report, 1,307 of those being second doses.

There are now 678,505 people in the province who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 2,017 Tuesday, 549 more than the previous day.