COVID-19 in Sask: 190 new cases, highest daily increase in months

There has been a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

According to data on the Ministry of Health's website, there are 190 new cases being reported Thursday — a jump of 58 cases from the day before.

It's the highest daily increase since May 15.

With the province weary of a pandemic that seems to have no end, many numbers are going in the wrong direction.

The number of people in hospital with COVID has increased to 86.

Also taking a big jump is known active cases, which are now at 1,203 (an 11 per cent increase from the day before).

The Saskatoon zone is the province's coronavirus hotspot with 269 known active cases.

One bright spot in the latest numbers is that for another day, no deaths have been announced. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 586 people in Saskatchewan.