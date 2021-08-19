Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

COVID-19 in Sask: 190 new cases, highest daily increase in months

There has been a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatoon zone is province's coronavirus hotspot with 269 known active cases

CBC News ·
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health reported Thursday that there are now 1,203 active COVID-19 cases in the province, an 11 per cent increase from the day before. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

There has been a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

According to data on the Ministry of Health's website, there are 190 new cases being reported Thursday — a jump of 58 cases from the day before.

It's the highest daily increase since May 15.

With the province weary of a pandemic that seems to have no end, many numbers are going in the wrong direction.

The number of people in hospital with COVID has increased to 86.

Also taking a big jump is known active cases, which are now at 1,203 (an 11 per cent increase from the day before).

The Saskatoon zone is the province's coronavirus hotspot with 269 known active cases. 

One bright spot in the latest numbers is that for another day, no deaths have been announced. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 586 people in Saskatchewan.

There are 86 people in hospital with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan government said on Aug. 19. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Health)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now