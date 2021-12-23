COVID-19 in Sask.: 194 new cases confirmed, 52 new confirmed cases of Omicron variant

Nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the province's active case count to 789.

The spike marks the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since October of this year.

On top of that, 52 new cases of the Omicron variant — the largest one-day spike — were confirmed, bringing the total to 145 cases of the variant in Saskatchewan.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, two.

Far northeast, one.

Northwest, seven.

North central, seven.

Northeast, four.

Saskatoon, 63.

Central west, four.

Central east, 18.

Regina, 64.

Southwest, one.

South central, six.

Southeast, 12.

Five cases reported Thursday required residence information. The provincial dashboard said some 45.9 per cent of the new cases were in people in the 20 to 39 age category.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 88 as of Sunday, or 7.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations

The update said 87 people were in hospital, which included 29 people in intensive care. The update said 57.5 per cent of patients were not fully vaccinated.

One death was reported Thursday, bringing Saskatchewan's death total to 945 since the pandemic began.

