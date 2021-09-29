COVID-19 in Sask.: 576 new cases reported Friday, 4 more deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb in Saskatchewan as four more people have died from the illness, the province said in its Friday update.

There have now been a total of 741 COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including 126 in the past month alone.

Another 576 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Friday's update on the province's online dashboard.

Almost 30 per cent of the cases are in the 20-39 age category.

In the last seven days, the province has averaged 461 new COVID-19 cases per day (38.2 new cases per 100,000 people).

Saskatoon reported the most new cases Friday, with 146 followed by the northwest zone, which had 102 cases, and Regina, with 58 new cases.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Central east: 43.

Southeast: 35.

North central: 34.

Southwest: 34.

Far northwest: 31.

Far northeast: 21.

Northeast: 15.

South central: 14.

Central west: three.

Far north central: one.

Residence information is pending for another 39 cases.

The number of active cases in the province rose to 4,692.

There are 343 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 71 in intensive care.

Of the hospitalized patients, 76 per cent are not fully vaccinated, the province's update said.

A total of 4,657 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday, including 2,485 first doses.