COVID-19 In Sask.: 20 new cases on Sunday, most are in the South region

Saskatchewan reported a jump of 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with 18 of the new cases being reported in the South region of the province.

The two other cases are in the Far North Region.

In the last seven days there have been 82 new cases.

Of the 746 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 88 are now considered active and 643 people have recovered.

Last Monday there were only 41 active cases. Three people remain in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and two in the South. There are no other COVID-19-related inpatient hospitalizations.



A week ago the Southern region had only seen 19 cases overall, but that number has now jumped to 53 cases.

On Wednesday night, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said two members of a rural household in a Hutterite colony tested positive for COVID-19. More cases connected with an outbreak at that colony and another were confirmed by the province.

There have now been 301 of the cases in the Far North, 185 in the Saskatoon area, 113 in the North, 80 in the Regina area, 53 in the South and 12 from the Central region.

The majority of the cases are from community contacts (452) followed by travel-related cases (156).

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19.

So far just over 60,000 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.