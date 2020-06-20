COVID-19 In Sask.: 11 new cases on Saturday, scattered across the province

Another 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The new cases include seven in the Far North region, two in the South region, one in the North region and one in the Saskatoon region.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 726 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 72 are considered active while 639 people have recovered.

Three people are in intensive care: one in Saskatoon and two in the South.

Two people that tested positive in Saskatchewan reside out of province and are under further investigation. The province has performed 59,252 COVID‐19 tests.

There have been 299 of the cases in the Far North, 185 in the Saskatoon area, 113 in the North, 80 in the Regina area, 35 in the South and 12 in the Central region.

Fifty-three health-care workers have contracted the virus, though the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

The majority of cases fall in the 20-59 age range (475 cases). There have been 108 cases that involve people 19 years of age and under; 122 in the 60-79 age range; and 21 in the 80-plus range.

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province since March.

The province said testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.