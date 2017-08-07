COVID-19 in Sask: Single-day 2nd vaccine doses outpace 1st doses by double

Saskatchewan administered more than double the number of second COVID-19 vaccine doses than first doses Tuesday, according to the province's Wednesday update.

The province also announced that another resident has died due to COVID-19. The person was in their seventies and was from the northwest zone.

An additional 9,299 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Tuesday, bringing the total number to 740,251.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Meanwhile, 71 per cent of those 30 and older have received their first dose. Sixty-six per cent of those 18 and older have received their first dose.

Second dose vaccinations are open to residents 65 and older or anyone who received their first dose before March 22.

Saskatchewan residents who have been diagnosed with or are being treated for cancer, as well as those who have received solid organ transplants, will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose, according to the province.

This week's shipment of 74,880 Pfizer doses is expected to arrive Wednesday. The province says clinics offering AstraZeneca as a second dose will be announced sometime this week.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

Saskatchewan reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 103 people in hospital in the province due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 22 in intensive care.

Another 2,798 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province Tuesday, according to the province's update. Of the 46,964 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,285 cases are considered active.

The province reported 81 new known cases involving the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 131 — 10.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: eight.

Northwest: 13.

North central: eight.

Northeast: seven.

Saskatoon: 46.

Central west: one.

Central east: two.

Regina: 22.

Southwest: two.

South central: 12.

Southeast: seven.

Residence information is pending for two other new cases.

The province also reported 116 new recoveries on Wednesday.