COVID-19 in Sask: 14 new cases, 1 new death

Saskatchewan's daily COVID-19 numbers continue to drop on Tuesday, as the province reported 14 new cases, compared to 20 on Monday.

That brings the province's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 48,992.

The province reported the first new death from the illness since June 29 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll so far to 569.

The person who died was in the 30 to 39 age group and lived in the northwest area of the province.

Overall, 21 people aged 20 to 39 have died in Saskatchewan due to the pandemic.

There are currently 313 known active cases in the province, with 48,110 people having recovered from COVID-19.

The province also reported in theTuesday update that 62 people are hospitalized due to the disease, a decrease of three from the day before. Ten of those patients are in intensive care.

The province's seven-day average of new cases continues to drop, hitting 28 on Tuesday, or 2.3 per 100,000 people.

The new seven-day average is the lowest since Oct. 13, 2020.

The new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following regions:

Far northwest: five.

Far north central: one.

Northwest: two.

North central: four.

Regina: two.

COVID-19 tests down, delta variant cases up

On Monday, health officials processed 1,549 COVID-19 tests in Saskatchewan.

The number is up from only 789 tests on Sunday, which marked the lowest testing number since Sept. 9, 2020, when health officials processed 757 tests.

As of Sunday, Saskatchewan's per capita testing rate was 779,486 tests performed per million population compared to a national rate of 974,702.

Tuesday's update reported 304 delta variant cases in the province.

A total of 12,212 variants of concern have been identified in Saskatchewan.

The number of confirmed cases of the delta variant has risen significantly in the last two weeks, according to the government.

"The Delta variant is assumed to be 1.5 times more transmissible and twice as virulent as the Alpha variant," said the province's COVID-19 update.

Due to the risk of the delta variant, people are encouraged to get both their first and second COVID-19 shots as soon as possible.

More than half a million people fully immunized

Saskatchewan administered an additional 8,348 vaccine doses on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,233,534. According to the government, over half a million people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

Demand for second doses continues in the province. Yesterday health officials provided 7,393 second doses compared to 955 first shots.

Overall, 71 per cent of all residents 12 and older — or 732,070 people — have received their first vaccine, while 49 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 49 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The Saskatchewan government will lift all public health orders in less than a week — July 11 — including the mandatory masking and gathering size limits.

Not all drive-thru locations in Saskatchewan are open on Tuesday.

Both Saskatoon's and Prince Albert's drive-thru sites are closed and won't open until Thursday (Saskatoon) and Friday (Prince Albert).

Regina​'s drive-thru site at Evraz Place is open Tuesday until 7:30 p.m. CST, offering the Moderna vaccine.

People can also book their appointments online or visit a local pharmacy.