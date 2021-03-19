COVID-19 in Sask.: Over 100,000 now fully vaccinated, 2 more deaths from illness

Over 100,000 Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated, according to the province's Thursday COVID-19 update.

The province also announced that two more residents have died from the illness. Both were in the 80 and older age group and from the northwest zone.

An additional 14,579 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Wednesday, bringing the total number to 754,830.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rate is 72 per cent for those 30 and older, 66 per cent for those 18 and up, and 63 per cent for those 12 and older.

Saskatchewan is expecting to receive 12,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday and Friday. The province says clinics that will offer the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a second dose will be announced sometime this week.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

The province also reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are now 100 people in hospital in the province due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 23 in intensive care.

Another 2,287 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan Wednesday, according to the province's update. Of the 47,097 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,314 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 133 — 10.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: five.

Far northeast: 11.

Northwest: 14.

North central: seven.

Northeast: seven.

Saskatoon: 34.

Central west: two.

Central east: three.

Regina: 21.

South central: 12.

Southeast: 11.

Residence information is pending for four other new cases.

The province also reported 102 new recoveries from COVID-19 on Thursday.