COVID-19 in Sask.: 61 new cases, 1 more death

Saskatchewan reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and the death of one more person from the illness — a Regina resident in their 40s.

There are now 79 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.

Another 1,905 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan Friday, according to the province's update. Of the 48,706 known cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the province to date, 597 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 50 — four new cases per 100,000 population.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 10.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: 12.

North central: three.

Saskatoon: 15.

Central west: three.

Central east: one.

Regina: seven.

South central: two.

Southeast: six.

Residence information is pending for one other new case.

The province also reported 71 more recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

80% of people over 40 vaccinated

An additional 23,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Friday, bringing the total number to 1,092,980.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older who have received their first dose of vaccine are now eligible to receive their second dose, as long as 28 days have passed since the first dose.

The province is urging all who are eligible to get their second vaccine dose, especially because the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant is circulating in Saskatchewan.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Eighty per cent of those 40 and up in Saskatchewan have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rate is 75 per cent for those 30 and older, 71 per cent for those 18 and up. The rate is 70 per cent for those 12 and older — up from 69 per cent on Friday.