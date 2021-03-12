COVID-19 in Sask: More 2nd vaccine doses than 1st doses administered in a single day

For the first time, Saskatchewan is reporting that more second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in a single day than first doses.

An additional 8,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Sunday, bringing the total number to 725,648.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Meanwhile, 71 per cent of those 30 and older have received their first dose. Sixty-six per cent of those 18 and older have received their first dose.

As of Monday, all residents aged 50 and older in northern Saskatchewan are eligible to receive their second dose.

For those who received the Moderna vaccine and are eligible, they can get a second dose 28 days from the first dose. For those who received Pfizer-BioNtech and are eligible, they can get a second dose 21 days from the first dose.

In the rest of the province, second dose vaccinations are open to residents 70 and older or anyone who received their first dose before March 15.

Saskatchewan residents who have been diagnosed with or are being treated for cancer, as well as those who have received solid organ transplants, will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose, according to the province.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca-Oxford is only available for second doses for Saskatchewan residents who received AstraZeneca for their first dose, and who are over the age of 85 or are cancer patients, solid organ transplant patients, or patients receiving treatment with Rituximab and Ocrelizumab, who received a letter. The province said these people will be contacted for an appointment.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

According a COVID-19 update from the province, another resident has died due to COVID-19. The person was in the 80 and older age group and was from Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 108 people in hospital in the province due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 25 in intensive care.

Another 1,748 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province Sunday, according to the province's update. Of the 46,748 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,368 cases are considered active.

The province reported no new known cases involving the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 138 — 11.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: six.

Northwest: 10.

North central: nine.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 24.

Central east: eight.

Regina: 24.

Southwest: five.

South central: 15.

Southeast: nine.

Residence information is pending for two other new cases.

The province also reported 174 new recoveries on Monday.