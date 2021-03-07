COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 new deaths, including one person under 19

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including someone under the age of 19.

The person in the 19-and-under age group who died was from the North West zone. The other person who died was in their 40s and from the Far North West zone.

The deaths bring the total reported since the pandemic began to 398. This is the first time a death has been recorded for the 19-and-under age group.

The province reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in the following zones:

Far north west: six.

Far north central: one.

Far north east: three.

North west: six.

North central: eight.

Saskatoon: 19.

Central west: two.

Central east: eight.

Regina: 50.

South east: two.

South central: five.

South east: six.

One case with pending residence information was assigned to the Regina zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 152, or 12.4 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Sunday, there were 1,518 cases of COVID-19 considered active in Saskatchewan.

Another 209 recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,794 as of Sunday.

Another 1,428 vaccine doses have been administered in Saskatchewan, the Sunday update said, bringing the province's total number of vaccines administered to 91,884.

The government update said a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipment is expected on Tuesday to Saskatoon and Regina, with 3,510 does to each city, and on Wednesday to North Battleford (4,680 doses), Yorkton (1,170 doses) and Prince Albert (1,170 doses).

There are 136 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, including 22 in intensive care.

There were 2,263 COVID-19 tests processed on Saturday.

