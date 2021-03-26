COVID-19 in Sask.: 34 new cases reported Thursday, no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total provincial caseload so far to 48,861.

Saskatchewan's new Thursday cases were in the following zones:

Far northwest: four.

Far north central: one.

Northwest: five.

North central: two.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: five.

Central East: one.

Regina: four.

South central: three.

Southeast: one.

Residence information for seven other cases was pending.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Canada Day, according to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Thursday, 420 cases were considered active in Saskatchewan, down from 435 reported Wednesday.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average dropped from 55 a week ago down to 43, the province reported on Thursday. Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 3.5 cases per 100,000.

There were 61 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care.

A total of 1,904 COVID-19 tests were processed across the province on Wednesday.

Vaccines

The province administered 19,834 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, with 17,910 people receiving their second shots.

Less than ten per cent of the vaccines administered on Wednesday were new first doses. (Government of Saskatchewan)

As of Thursday, 726,112 people 12 and older have received their first dose while 447,442 residents are fully vaccinated. Overall 1,173,554 doses have been administered in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

Seventy per cent of all those eligible have now received their first dose.

Due to the declining COVID-19 case trends in Saskatchewan, the province says daily COVID-19 news releases will only be issued on weekdays, with the exception of statutory holidays such as Canada Day.

Daily COVID-19 updates on the province's dashboard.