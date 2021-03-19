COVID-19 in Sask: New cases drop to 89, no additional deaths

Saskatchewan reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a welcome drop from Thursday's 131. There were no new deaths reported.

An additional 15,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province Thursday, bringing the total number to 770,463.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over the age of 40 in Saskatchewan have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rate is 72 per cent for those 30 and older, 67 per cent for those 18 and up, and 64 per cent for those 12 and older.

The province has not yet released information on which clinics will offer the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a second dose. It has previously said that the information would be announced this week.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

There are now 101 people in hospital in the province due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 21 in intensive care.

Two of the people in an ICU are out-of-province transfers from Manitoba. This means that there are fewer than 20 Saskatchewan ICU patients for the first time since Feb. 28.

Another 2,599 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan Thursday, according to the province's update. Of the 47,186 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,292 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 129 — 10.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Friday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: four.

Far northeast: 13.

Northwest: nine.

North central: six.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 20.

Central west: one.

Central east: five.

Regina: 12.

South central: 11.

Southeast: five.

Residence information is pending for one other new case.

The province also reported 111 new recoveries from COVID-19 on Friday.