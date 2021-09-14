COVID-19 in Sask.: new cases exceed 500, with 20% in kids 0-11 years old

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb.

After breaking the record for most daily cases throughout the entire pandemic only one day ago, the province reported a new single-day record of 506 new cases Tuesday.

Saskatchewan initially reported 449 new cases on Monday, but is now reporting 451 for that day.

Furthermore, 101 (nearly 20 per cent) of Tuesday's 506 new cases are in the zero to 11 age category. That age group is not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

The 0-11 age group is not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19. (Rafal Olechowski/Shutterstock)

Saskatchewan is also swiftly approaching the 4,000 known active cases mark, with 3,929 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations also continue to increase. There are now a total of 225 residents hospitalized due to the virus, up 16 from Monday. That includes 43 patients in ICUs, according to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.

The province says nearly 76 per cent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

It also says that two Saskatchewan residents 11 years of age or younger are in hospital. Neither of these children are in an ICU.

The province also reported two more deaths due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. There have been a total of 627 deaths in Saskatchewan.

Premier Moe says no new restrictions yet

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Premier Scott Moe said the Government of Saskatchewan is concerned by the significant pressures on the province's health system created by increasing COVID-19 case rates.

But no new restrictions are being implemented as of Tuesday afternoon.

"These case rates and the subsequent severe outcomes continue to be driven by those who have made the choice not to get vaccinated," Moe said in the statement.

"As we have previously stated, enacting additional measures has not been ruled out."

On Monday afternoon, the province announced a new emergency order to allow more flexibility in scheduling of health-care workers when it comes to capacity pressures.

(CBC News)

COVID-19 case locations

The province's seven-day rolling case average is 406, with 33.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases Tuesday are located as follows:

Far northwest: 12.

Far north central: four.

Far northeast: 64.

Northwest: 64.

North central: 74.

Northeast: 25.

Saskatoon: 97.

Central west: eight.

Central east: 21.

Regina: 45.

Southwest: 12.

South central: 17.

Southeast: 22.

Forty-one new cases have pending residence information.

On Monday, 4,294 COVID-19 tests were administered.

Meanwhile, only 275 new first vaccine doses and 390 new second doses were given out Monday. According to the province's dashboard, 709,915 total Sask. residents have been fully vaccinated.