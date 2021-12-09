COVID-19 in Sask.: 62 new cases, no additional deaths reported Thursday

The province is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the illness on Thursday.

There are 622 cases now considered active, according to the province's dashboard. There have been a total of 81,572 reported cases and 936 deaths from the illness in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 60, compared with 69 a week ago.

The new cases are as follows:

Far North West: one.

North West: three.

North Central: seven.

Saskatoon: 14.

Central West: two.

Central East: seven.

Regina: 12.

South West: one.

South Central: four.

South East: 10

One new case has pending residence information, according to the update.

The update said one quarter of new cases are in the 40 to 59 age category.

Saskatoon currently has the most active cases with 130. The second highest is in the south east region with 98, followed by central east with 92.

There are 118 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 30 in intensive care. Of the 118 patients, 77 were not fully vaccinated.

There is also one Saskatchewan COVID-19 patient being treated out of province.

Thursday's update said there have been 2,054 more tests, compared to 1,919 reported on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 2,350 more vaccines have been administered — including 1,520 first doses — bringing the number of fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan to 842,292.