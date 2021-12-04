COVID-19 in Sask.: 68 new cases, no new deaths

The province is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the illness on Saturday.

There are 722 cases now considered active, according to the province's dashboard.

Saskatoon saw the highest number of new cases with 15.

The southeast region has the highest number of active cases with 139. The far north central region is the only one reporting no active cases as of Saturday.

Of the 60 new cases among those eligible for vaccination (age five or older), 27 (45 per cent) were people who were fully vaccinated.

There are 130 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 33 in intensive care. Of the 130 patients, 106 are not fully vaccinated.

There are also four Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients being treated out of province.

Saturday's update said 1,839 more tests have been performed, compared to 2,239 reported on Friday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 63, compared to 170 a month ago.

As of Saturday, 3,919 more vaccines were administered, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan to 839,359.