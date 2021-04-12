COVID-19 in Sask.: Public health measures extended to April 26

The Government of Saskatchewan will be extending all public health measures until April 26.

The announcement comes as the province reports 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as the death of one person in the 60 to 69 age range in the Regina zone.

Public health orders originally announced on March 9, as well as the Regina and area revisions announced March 24, will remain in effect until April 26 and be reviewed at that time, the government said in a release.

There are currently 2,549 cases that are considered active and 198 people are in hospital, with 41 people in intensive care.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: four.

Far northeast: three.

North west: 17.

North central: nine.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 72.

Central west: 15.

Central east: 22.

Regina: 96.

Southwest: 10.

South central: 17.

Southeast: 22.

Twelve new cases have pending residence information, and one case with pending residence information was assigned to the central west zone while two were assigned to the Regina zone.

The government also said four cases were found to be out-of-province residents and one was removed from Saskatoon, one was removed from south east and two were removed from the location pending counts. Three cases not previously reported were added to Saskatoon zone.

As of Monday, 3,485 variants of concern have been identified by screening in the province. The majority of these cases — 2,423 — are in the Regina area.

Vaccinations

An additional 8,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. That brings the total number administered to 290,921.

Fifty-two per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 50 have now received their first dose.

Saskatchewan residents over the age of 55 can book their appointment online through the government of Saskatchewan website.

The Regina drive-thru vaccination clinic at Evraz Place on the Regina Exhibition grounds is open to people aged 50 to 54 only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drive-thru and walk-in sites are also open on Monday in Saskatoon, Swift Current, Warman and Yorkton.

More drive-thru and walk in sites will be opening Tuesday and Wednesday this week in Humboldt, Moose Jaw, and North Battleford.