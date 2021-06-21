Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

COVID-19 in Sask: More than 1 million doses of vaccines administered

Saskatchewan reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province marked a new milstone of having administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Province reported 36 new cases and 87 more recoveries on Tuesday

Mickey Djuric · CBC ·
Drone shot of the Regina COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on May 3, 2021. (Cory Herperger/CBC)

Saskatchewan has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 

As of Tuesday, 1,005,275 doses have been given to Saskatchewan residents, the province said in a news release. 

About 70 per cent of those 18 and older have received their first dose, while 69 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose. 

Premier Scott Moe issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging the achievement.

"The vaccines are working," Moe said. "Today we have our lowest seven-day average of new cases since October of last year."

The province reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 48,505. No additional deaths were reported. 

Saskatchewan's new cases are in the following zones: 

  • Far northeast: three.
  • Northwest: two. 
  • North central: two.
  • Saskatoon: nine.
  • Regina: 11. 
  • South central: one. 
  • Southeast: six. 

The location of two cases remains pending. 

Saskatchewan has confirmed 20 additional cases of the Delta virus, bringing the provincial total to 125. 

The majority of the Delta cases are in Regina, with 73, and Saskatoon, with 25. 

There are 79 COVID patients in the hospital, 12 of whom are in the ICU. 

Another 87 people have recovered from the virus, bringing known active cases down to 639. 

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 67 or 5.4 cases per 100,000 people. 

There were 1,270 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now