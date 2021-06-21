COVID-19 in Sask: More than 1 million doses of vaccines administered
Province reported 36 new cases and 87 more recoveries on Tuesday
Saskatchewan has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 1,005,275 doses have been given to Saskatchewan residents, the province said in a news release.
About 70 per cent of those 18 and older have received their first dose, while 69 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose.
Premier Scott Moe issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging the achievement.
"The vaccines are working," Moe said. "Today we have our lowest seven-day average of new cases since October of last year."
The province reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 48,505. No additional deaths were reported.
Saskatchewan's new cases are in the following zones:
- Far northeast: three.
- Northwest: two.
- North central: two.
- Saskatoon: nine.
- Regina: 11.
- South central: one.
- Southeast: six.
The location of two cases remains pending.
Saskatchewan has confirmed 20 additional cases of the Delta virus, bringing the provincial total to 125.
The majority of the Delta cases are in Regina, with 73, and Saskatoon, with 25.
There are 79 COVID patients in the hospital, 12 of whom are in the ICU.
Another 87 people have recovered from the virus, bringing known active cases down to 639.
The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 67 or 5.4 cases per 100,000 people.
There were 1,270 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.
