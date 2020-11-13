COVID-19 in Sask.: 81 new cases, 53 people in hospital on Friday

The province has announced 81 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 recoveries from the illness in Saskatchewan.

Sixteen of the new cases announced Friday are in the Regina region.

Another 11 are in the northeast zone, 10 are in the north central zone, eight are in the south central zone, and seven are in the northwest.

The far north central and southwest regions each reported six new cases, while there were five in Saskatoon. The southeast and central east regions each had four new cases, and there were three in far northeast. The remaining case was in the far northwest.

Fifty-three people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care.

There are now 1,427 active cases, out of a total of 4,513 reported since the start of the pandemic.

The latest case numbers were announced shortly after the province revealed new restrictions coming into place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Among the restrictions effective Monday, high schools with more than 600 people will move to Level 3 in the back to school plan, which means reduced in-class learning. People will be asked to limit their "social bubbles" to two or three people.

On Thursday, 1,706 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.