COVID-19 in Sask.: 86 new cases, fewest since mid-August

For the first time since mid-August, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reported during a single day was in the double digits.

Only 86 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported in the following health zones:

Far northwest: six.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: one.

North central: six.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 20.

Central east: 18

Regina: nine.

South central: three.

Southeast: 11

Ten additional cases have yet to be assigned to a health zone as they have pending residence information.

The number of new cases hasn't been in double digits since Aug. 16, when 85 cases were reported.

According to the province, 28 of the 86 cases, or 33 per cent, were detected in children under the age of 12.

The number of new cases, combined with one new death and 190 new recoveries, brought the province's number of active cases down to 1,424. Tuesday was the first time the the province has dropped below 1,500 known active cases since Aug. 20.

Hospitalizations have increase by two to a new total of 193 people.

However, ICU admissions stayed level at 51.

That is in addition to the 15 patients that continue to receive treatment in Ontario.

Since Monday, one patient in Ontario has been successfully repatriated to Saskatchewan, while two of the patients died.

Vaccination rates remain low in the province, with 988 new doses of the vaccine reported. Nearly two-thirds of those were second jabs.

Of the population in Saskatchewan eligible to receive a vaccine, 86.16 per cent have at least a first dose while 79.65 per cent have both doses.

Alberta is the only province or territory in Canada that has lower vaccination rates than Saskatchewan, according to data from Health Canada.