COVID-19 in Sask.: 149 new cases, 4 deaths
Now 1,104 active cases in Saskatchewan, according to Wednesday update
Saskatchewan reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the illness Wednesday, according to the latest update on the province's online dashboard.
With the latest deaths, the total since the start of the pandemic has now climbed to 901.
There are currently 1,104 active cases in the province and 168 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals, down three from Tuesday.
Of those patients, 42 are in intensive care in the province. Another 11 Saskatchewan residents are in intensive care out of province.
A total of 821,659 people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated, with 2,039 new doses administered Tuesday, including 1,441 second doses.
There were also 2,036 tests performed Tuesday.
J&J vaccine available now
An initial supply of 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is now available to Saskatchewan residents 18 and up.
Saskatchewan is one of the western provinces that have requested tens of thousands of doses of the single-dose vaccine to increase uptake among the vaccine-hesitant.
For now, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics in Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan, Prince Albert, Melfort, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Lloydminster, the province said in a Tuesday news release.
Additional clinics are planned, the province said.
A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The initial doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at walk-in clinics only, due to the limited number of doses received and potential demand, the province said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?