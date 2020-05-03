COVID-19 in Sask: Province reports 12 new cases, 3 recoveries

The province is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 433 reported cases.

Four of the new cases are in Saskatoon, four cases are in the north region and four are in the far north.

As of Sunday, 14 people are in hospital. Of those, 11 are in inpatient care and three are in intensive care.

The province said on Sunday there were three more recoveries, bumping that total to 305.

Of the 433 cases in Saskatchewan, 122 cases are currently active.

The province said it has performed 31,572 COVID-19 tests.

Co-op employee tests positive

An employee at the Meadow Lake Co-op Service Centre tested positive for COVID-19 according to a letter posted to the store's Facebook page by general manager Caralee Strome.

The letter, dated May 2, said the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, last week. The employer learned of the positive test on Saturday.

The letter said the store was closed for deep cleaning and would re-open on Tuesday. All staff who came into contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate.

The letter said all staff who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 are being encouraged to seek testing and self-isolate.

"We understand the impacts of COVID-19, which is why we want to be transparent and disclose broad details about the confirmed cases like this one, while ensuring the confidentiality of our team members," the letter said.

CBC requested a comment from Co-op but it was declined.