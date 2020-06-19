COVID-19 in Sask.: 8 new cases on Friday, including 7 in far north, 1 in Saskatoon area

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, including seven in the far north region and one in the Saskatoon area.

There are now 67 known active cases in Saskatchewan. No new recoveries were announced, leaving the total number of recoveries at 636.

There have been 716 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Saskatchewan overall since the start of the pandemic.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19. Two are in Saskatoon, including one in an intensive care unit. The other two are receiving in-patient care in the southern region.

The province processed an additional 775 tests on Thursday. There have been 58,611 tests in total.

Thirty-five of the active cases are in the far north region, one is in the north region, 14 are in the Saskatoon area and 15 are in the southern region.

A total of 292 cases have been reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 185 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 33 in the southern region and 12 in the central region. Two out-of-province residents also tested positive in Saskatchewan.

The province has traced 150 cases to travel and 422 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 55 cases still are being investigated. There are 89 cases with no known exposure.

Thirteen Saskatchewan people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.