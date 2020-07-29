COVID-19 in Sask.: 50 new cases on Wednesday

The province announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, including 44 in the north region.

The northern cases are located in one "communal living setting," the province said in a news release.

"The reported increase is a result of aggressive contact tracing and increased testing, which is encouraged as Saskatchewan residents help prevent transmission of COVID-19," the release said.

Three cases were announced in the southern region, two in the Regina area and one in the central region.

There are now 322 active cases in the province, an increase of 28 cases from Tuesday. The province also said there were 22 new recoveries as of Wednesday.

There were 1,355 tests processed on Tuesday. The province has processed 95,024 tests since March.

There have been 202 cases linked to travel and 617 cases linked to community contacts or mass gathering. Another 299 cases have no known exposure and 150 cases are being investigated.

Fifteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including five in intensive care. Three of those ICU patients are in Saskatoon, while the other two are in Regina.

Seventeen deaths have been recorded since the novel coronavirus was first detected in the province in March.