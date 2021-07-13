Sask. reports lowest single-day vaccine dose tally in more than a month

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Saskatchewan on Monday was the lowest it's been for a single day in more than a month.

The province reported on Tuesday that it had administered just 1,933 doses.

The last time Saskatchewan reported a lower figure was on June 21, when it administered only 961 doses.

It's the latest data point in a trend for Saskatchewan, which has seen the total number of COVID-19 vaccines drop off as the number of residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — currently those 12 years old and up — has shrunk as more people get vaccinated.

Of the 1,933 doses administered Monday, approximately 75 per cent of them were second doses.

Case data

Saskatchewan reported 38 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the province's total number of known cases to 49,765.

The new cases are located in the following regions:

Far northwest: 17.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: four.

Northwest: one.

North central: three.

Central east: two.

Regina: nine.

Southeast: one.

Three cases that were previously considered to be pending location data have now been assigned. One has been assigned to the far north central zone while two have have been assigned to Regina.

The new cases have bumped up the province's seven-day rolling average of new known cases. That figure now sits at 41.

Saskatchewan says 48,825 people have now recovered from the virus.

There are now 362 active known cases in the province, eight more than were reported to be active on Monday.

The province did not report any new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

However, the province says it is removing a previously reported death from its tally after further investigation.

That death occurred in the north central zone and involved an individual aged 60 to 69.

There have now been 578 known COVID-19 deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

Fifty people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, a drop from the 55 reported on Monday.

The province says 10 of the hospitalized patients are currently receiving intensive care.