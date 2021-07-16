COVID-19 in Sask: 43 new cases, 1 new death reported on Monday

Saskatchewan has reported an additional COVID-19 death along with 43 new cases on Monday.

The new death was someone in the province's northwest zone who was in the 40 to 49 age bracket, according a news release from the province.

Saskatchewan has now recorded 579 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The 43 new cases Monday mean 49,727 people have contracted COVID-19 in the province so far.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 12.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: 20.

North central: one.

Saskatoon: five.

South central: one.

Southwest: one.

There are two cases pending residence information, while one case that was tested outside of Saskatchewan has been added to the Saskatoon zone.

According to the province, 48,792 people have recovered from the virus.

There are now 356 known active cases in the province, 20 more than were recorded on Saturday,

The province's seven-day-average of new known COVID-19 cases has increased once again. As of Monday it is now at 38. The seven-day-average of new cases been increasing since July 17, when it dropped to 24, the lowest it had been since October 2020.

There were 55 people in hospital for the virus Monday, a drop from the 62 reported on Sunday. Ten of them are receiving intensive care.

Saskatchewan administered 2,542 vaccine doses Sunday. Approximately 80 per cent (2,036) were second doses, while 506 were first doses.

As of Monday, 74 per cent of the province's eligible population aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 62 per cent has received a second dose.