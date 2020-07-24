COVID-19 in Sask.: 27 more cases announced Friday, including 24 in southern region

Officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Friday, including 24 in the southern region.

The three other new cases were in the central region, north region and the Regina area, each of which reported one new case Friday.

The province says 21 of the new cases are related to existing cases in Hutterite communities in the southern and west-central regions.

The southern region now has 132 active cases, out of a total of 235 currently active cases in Saskatchewan. There are 56 active cases in the central region.

There are 10 active cases in the far north region, nine in the north region, 23 in the Saskatoon area and five in the Regina area.

A total of 1,099 cases have been recorded since March in the province.

Saskatchewan has seen 197 cases connected to travel. Another 571 cases are linked to mass gatherings or community contact, and the number of cases with no known exposure rises to 216. Another 115 cases are currently being investigated.

Ten more recoveries were announced on Friday as well, bumping the total number of recoveries up to 848. Sixteen people have died in Saskatchewan since COVID-19 was first detected.

A daily record was set for testing in Saskatchewan again on Thursday, when 1,604 tests were processed. There have been 87,988 tests processed overall.